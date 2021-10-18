A Nigerian lady has walked down the aisle with a man she approached herself on social media platform Facebook

What ended up as marriage had first started out with the lady sending him well wishes on the occasion of his birthday on the platform

Mixed reactions have trailed viral screenshots of their Facebook conversations as many Nigerians remarked on the growing trend of ladies shooting their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Like an American-based Nigerian lady who married a man she DMed on Instagram, another lady in a similar fashion has tied the knot with her heartthrob.

The couple who recently wedded had first met on a social media platform, Facebook.

The lady had first approached the man Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Screenshots of their conversations on the platform shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram showed that the lady had reached out to the man first.

The courageous lady had wished the man identified as Ikeneje a happy birthday and a prosperous new year ahead.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The unidentified lady and the man would later continue chatting on the platform for a while before eventually exchanging contacts.

Mixed reactions trail the post

@nnegeorge commented:

"Is he Nigerian cos we won’t hear the last of it 10 years into the marriage. I can imagine what that girl will go through each time they have feud, he will remind her every dam*n time "

@diva__ella said:

"All this annoying guys will come and say “did she die” when y’all are all snubs because the lady that chatted you up doesn’t meet up your expectations If I ever shoot any shot, let me know what caused it."

@princessbase_ wrote:

"Lots of people have found love through social media and some are still on the path enjoy."

@spiffysapphire remarked:

"Na to go Dey reply all the unread messages on my Instagram,Twitter and Facebook.

"Who knows‍♀️

@pimp_myhair stated:

"So many ppl will open their Facebook messenger tonight ….I can’t even remember d last time I opened that app."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported a Nigerian couple who had met on Facebook had tied the knot in style.

Captioning the post ''how it started vs how it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with a lady named Udo Dirim. Udo had approached her man first in a familiarization attempt which turned into a relationship and now, marriage.

Internet users hailed the lady for summoning the courage to reach the guy who was a total stranger at that time and compared her action with ladies who feel too big to chat with a guy first.

Source: Yen.com.gh