“Me to me”: Stunning Woman Buys Herself a Flashy BMW SUV as a Birthday Gift
- A stunning South African woman headed online to brag about her new set of lux BMW wheels and says it’s just a gift from herself to herself
- The social media account holder is seen posing next to her Beemer and explained it’s a birthday gift to her hardworking self
- The stunning blonde-haired woman is also receiving encouraging comments from her social media followers and some say she should offer them a ride
A South African woman has blessed herself with a brand new BMW car and took to social media to share the beautiful snaps as she posed next to her set of wheels. @LeestacxS says this is just a gift to her after working so hard.
Mzansi peeps also headed to the comments section to congratulate their friend and Briefly News takes a look at the inspiring post.
Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates. The delighted woman wrote on Twitter:
“Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer”
The post reads:
@GreatMaestroJoy said:
“I love the new look. Congratulations.”
@KGMafatshe said:
“Sister McBeamer... alright! Cela uku bona ama key-a phezulu! Congratulations...”
@Bear_RSA said:
“Cheers to your hard work, congratulations mama.”
@Enhle_Sibs said:
“Congratulations baby.”
@Rivoningo said:
“Yassss!!!! Congratulations baby!”
@SoupLord said:
“Aye, treat yourself and never cheat yourself. Shout out to that commuting drip! The lords and the odds are in your favour! Shout out to your life.”
@Sean1051 said:
“Put my name on a number plate please.”
@Andilelinity said:
“Come-gratulations.”
@M2DTsheko said:
“Progress and celebration the birth of yourself, you are indeed blessed.”
@Swiss0000 said:
“Well done girl. True happiness starts with you.”
@misskayembe said:
"That the sexiest thing ever to see in my head, I am like girl, that you next. My black ladies, I need to see you doing this more."
