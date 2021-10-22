Twins who were declared by medical experts as girls at birth are developing male features as they grow

Reports indicate that they suffer from a rare congenital disorder that causes them to possess both the male and female reproductive organs

The Ghanaian twins say societal stigmatization is causing them to harbour suicidal thoughts

Ghanaian twins who were declared as girls by a medical professional at birth are developing male physical features as they grow.

A recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of GHOne TV shared that the twins were born with both the male and female reproductive organs but after further examination by doctors, they were declared as females.

The twins, who were given female names after the medical declaration, grew up feeling like males and with some male physical features due to their rare congenital disorder.

The twins Photo credit: GHOne TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The societal stigmatization has caused them to drop out of school.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of them was selected for the Black Queens football team but was dropped upon medical examination.

The twins say the constant rejection from society is causing them to have suicidal thoughts.

They said they are not able to keep a job because their employers always find out their condition and let them go.

The twins are reported to possess wombs with ovaries but have higher male hormones.

Watch the full video below;

YEN.com.gh also reported that according to medical experts, Progeria is a genetic disorder that causes infants to grow very old at a much faster rate from birth.

In Libode just outside of Mthatha in the OR Tambo region, on 26 June the family of Mtshobi saw themselves giving care to their infant, who was born with Progeria, and life has since been intense in the family.

There is confusion as this is the first time such a situation has been encountered in this family and they have no answers about what the trigger could have been.

The grandmother Ntombizakhe Mtshobi, who is 55 years old, says that this is so hard to accept. It's never been seen before that a two-month-old baby looks this old.

Source: Yen