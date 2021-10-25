





PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Anthony Dzamefe, the young Ghanaian CEO of the renowned watch brand, Caveman Watches, has revealed that his business started with a paltry GHc50.

Sharing his experience as an entrepreneur on this month’s Business series with UBA, popular blogger Edward Asare who narrated the story indicates Anthony Dzamefe disclosed that he started his business with a personal watch.

He had bought a watch for himself for the said amount, took a photo of it, and shared it when a friend just saw and it bought it from him.

CEO of Caveman Watches Photo credit: @EdwardAsare/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Anthony then bought two more watches and that’s how his business started to take off.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I am not focused on the money. I am more concerned about building a brand which will later bring the money” the Caveman CEO said when asked what drives him

When the Caveman CEO made an amazing gesture

In another beautiful story, Anthony Dzamefe, the Ghanaian CEO and founder of the globally endorsed watch brand, Caveman Watches, has given a whopping GHc 20,000 for the construction of a fully functional borehole for the people of Kuroboi in the Upper West Region.

Recounting the heartwarming development to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian publicist, Erica Arthur indicated that the CEO was motivated to make the kind gesture after Accra-based Citi TV carried a report in January of 2020, about the Kuroboi community.

The previous water situation in the community

Myjoyonline.com reports that the community with a population of over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole which was constructed in 1964 and has now become a white elephant during dry seasons.

After consulting the chiefs and people of Kuruboi, the donation was made for the construction of a fully functional borehole that would provide water all year round.

Source: Yen