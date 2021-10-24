Accra's minister has disclosed that some members of his party are conspiring against him

The regional minister says his detractors feel he is too powerful

President Akufo Addo has praised the minister for been hardworking

Henry Quartey has accused other members of the NPP of working with him. He said that some members of his group told themselves that he was very popular and strong in the team.

Some NPP colleagues plotting to bring me down - Henry Quartey (Photo: myjoyonline.com)

Source: UGC

"We're sitting here, saying, split into eight, and have meetings to take someone down. I'm sad today and I'll explain why. When the president offered me the position of regional minister, They wanted me to, among other things, unite the party at the grassroots level. What was I doing, so I thought, people, we will stop talking behind our backs.

"But last week, some people came together and said, 'I'm getting a lot of power in the district, so they planned to take me down. But if you do that, how do we cut eight? What would I do? It works for all of us. What we care about is our own personal preferences, but we all must realize that we have an agenda to break these eight," he stated.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he strongly supports Prime Minister Henry Quartey of the Greater Accra Region for his great work in transforming the capital, Accra and other communities.

In recent months, Qwerty has launched a project called "Making Accra Renew Yourself" to decongest the city and relocate slum dwellers. He said that the strategy is to make the country's capital alive and safe.

Before his visit to the Greater Accra region, President Akufo-Addo stated that the minister had played a role in the party, despite criticism from some civil society groups for making the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) unpopular.

Source: Yen Newspaper