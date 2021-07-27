CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, has paid GHc 20k for the provision of water at Kuroboi in the Upper West Region

The community with a population of over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole which never produced water in dry seasons

After the kind gesture, the benevolent CEO encouraged other corporate organizations to embark on similar projects

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Anthony Dzamefe, a Ghanaian CEO and founder of the globally endorsed watch brand, Caveman Watches, has given a whopping GHc 20,000 for the construction of a fully functional borehole for the people of Kuroboi in the Upper West Region.

Recounting the heartwarming development to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian publicist, Erica Arthur indicated that the CEO was motivated to make the kind gesture after Accra-based Citi TV carried a report in January of 2020, about the Kuroboi community.

The previous water situation in the community

Myjoyonline.com reports that the community with a population of over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole which was constructed in 1964 and has now become a white elephant during dry seasons.

Anthony Dzamefe: Young Ghanaian CEO of Caveman Watches Credit: @erica_arthur

Source: UGC

After consulting the chiefs and people of Kuruboi, the donation was made for the construction of a fully functional borehole that would provide water all year round.

The CEO's comments after presenting the borehole

Speaking during a short handing over ceremony after the project was completed, the CEO of Caveman encouraged all organizations to embark on social intervention projects.

In his own words:

“If every company can help in providing certain basic essential amenities to the communities they operate in, Ghana as a nation will develop at a faster rate than we are doing currently.”

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, is one of many, who have turned their hurdles into medals.

The CEO of Caveman Watches and Timepiece GH has become a global sensation, notable for his timeless collections.

Prior to owning his own company and producing watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, began life as a Marketing Officer for a hotel in Accra while making media appearances to sell the company’s brand and products.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh