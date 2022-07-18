A gentleman from Ghana who left the shores of his home country to live in the UK says he has regrets

According to the musician named Rexford Adu Boateng, he has realized that Ghana has so many opportunities

He advised young people who already have sources of livelihood in Ghana to reconsider their decision to travel

Rexford Adu Boateng, a Ghanaian man who has been doing music for the past 20 years and released 30 songs in total has given the youth of Ghana a great word of caution.

According to the Ghanaian who has lived in the United Kingdom for the past 22 years, he has regretted travelling abroad because he has realized there are so many opportunities back home.

During an interview on the YouTube channel of Attractive Mustapha, a rising Ghanaian YouTuber, Rexford suggested that life abroad is not as beautiful as it looks on the outside.

Rexford's own words

"If you are a young person and you have something doing in Ghana, you have to bear in mind that if you relocate to another country, you have to start life all over from the ground up," he said.

Rexford mentioned that he could prescribe abroad for any young individual in Ghana who has lost every hope simply because they have tried getting a form of livelihood for themselves without any success.

However, he strongly advised that any person who is not young enough to struggle or already has something going on in Ghana to think twice before travelling.

