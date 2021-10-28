AJ Sarpong, a famous Ghanaian media personality is celebrating her 30th birthday after overcoming many challenges over the past decade

According to her, she had a lot of uncertainty to worry about just 10 years ago but now she is happy about how it all turned out

Many Ghanaians joined the renowned presenter to celebrate her day in grand style on social media

Famous Ghanaian radio and TV presenter AJ Akuako-Sarpong, who currently works with Citi, turned 30 years old on October 28, 2021.

Recounting a bit of her life story on BrunchInTheCiti, her mid-morning show on 97.3 FM as well as her Instagram handle, AJ indicated that she began the last 10 years of her life unsure about what the future holds for her.

"I started this decade, confused and passionate, figuring out Uni, working alotta no pay jobs and hoping for a big Break, I’m ending this Decade as a Masters degree holder with a 2nd one of the way, and One of the Biggest Mid Morning show hosts in the COUNTRY, if that’s not God, I don’t know what is!" she said.

AJ's story offers great encouragement for younger people who may be at the point in their life where they are confused about their future goals, aspirations and prospects.

She has become a living proof to the quote that suggests that with hard work and determination, great things can be achieved.

AJ gets celebrated massively

Below were some of the comments well-wishers shared after reading AJ's story.

steezechannel said:

Herrrrrrr happy birthday Ahoufe God bless yooouuuuu

ms_baabsvillars mentioned:

Happy birthday Ma role model

segun.tegbe indicated:

Happy birthday to you dear...More blessing...

See her post below

