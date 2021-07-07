ZionFelix, a popular Ghanaian blogger, has finally left his 20s as he marks his 30th birthday

According to Zion, his first 20 years were not easy but the last 10 have been beautiful

Ghanaians are taking the opportunity to pour heartwarming wishes on the popular icon

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Famous Ghanaian entertainment news blogger, ZionFelix, has turned 30 this July 7, 2021, after chalking a great amount of success over the past decade.

Alluding to this in a post shared to mark his birthday on the verified Facebook handle of ZionFelix Entertainment News, the blogger indicated that the first 20 years of his life were not easy.

Zion's own words

"The first 20 years wasn’t easy but the last 10 years has been extremely awesome. God has been too Good to his son. Looking at where He’s positioned us at this age, we can never stop thanking God," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

ZionFelix Celebrates 30th Birthday with Grass to Grace Story; says 1st 20 Years was Hard but last 10 was Great Credit: ZionFelix Entertainment News

Source: Facebook

Describing himself as the son of a charcoal seller, ZionFelix added that he now wears a clean white shirt with no dirt.

See his post below:

How Ghanaians celebrated the blogger

Below were some comments from Ghanaians who saw ZionFelix's post and could not hold back their reactions.

Adu Gyamfi said:

Happy Birthday, Felix, wishing you good health, long life and prosperity. May you improve as a person with each passing year.

Eugenia Akua Afriyie commented:

Happy birthday to you dear but why are u hiding ur fingers from us Zion? ur wedding ring is ur pride as a married man

Evelyn Loh indicated:

Wow happy birthday God continues to guide and protect you enjoy your day July finest

Recently, Felix Adomako Mensah, famed as Zionfelix, reacted to some viral videos and photos showing him putting a ring on a lady's finger.

In a new post sighted on the official IG page of the blogger, Zionfelix indicated that he was not married and has never been married.

His post which was culled from Facebook read: "I am not married and I've never been married."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh