Breast cancer awareness has been trumpeted over the years by various health practitioners and individuals across the world.

The first case of breast cancer was recorded in the year 1600 BC in ancient Egypt.

This grade of cancer is the most invasive type of cancer in women and the leading cause of death.

It is therefore important for women and men alike to be aware of all there is to know about the disease.

Types of breast cancer

A research studies by the American Cancer Society indicates that the various types of breast cancer is dependent on the specific cells in the breast that are affected or the extent to which the cancer has spread.

Ductal or lobular carcinoma

This is the most common type of breast cancer. It is specifically called adenocarcinima when it forms in the breats.

It begins in the cells in the milk duct or the glands in the breast that produces the milk (lobules).

Ductal carcinoma in situ

This type of breast cancer starts initiates in the milk duct.

Invasive breast cancer

These are all types of breast cancers that have migrated to near by breast tissues.

Triple-negative

It is a rare and aggresive type of cancer where the cells lack estrogen or progesterone receptors and also lacks a protein called HER2.

Triple-negative affects about 10-15 percent of individuals with breats cancer, Healthline reported.

Inflammatory breast cancer

This is a type of invasive breast cancer which is aggressive in nature and blocks lymph vessels in the skin resulting in an inflamed breast.

Causes of breast cancer

According to Medical News Today, the cause of breast cancer can be attributed to DNA damage or genetic mutation.

Signs and Symptoms

A research work by Healthline shares that the early stages of breast cancer may be accommpanies by no symptoms and the size of the tumor may be too small to be felt. It is therefore imperative for the female to pay attention to their body inorder to quickly notice any changes.

The following are some of the signs one needs to look out for;

Pain in the breast

Blood from the nipples

Unusual discharge from the nipples which is not breast milk

Experiencing peeling, flaking or scaling of the breast

Unusual change in the size of the breast

Changes in the colour of the breast and nipples

Swelling or lumps in the armpit

Swollen breast

Inverted nipples

Breast cancer stages

The stage of a cancer is determined by the size of the tumor and the extent of the spread.

There are four more stages which are described below;

Stage 0

Here, the cancerous cells are only found inside the ducts and have not spread to neighbouring tissues.

Stages 1

This stage has two substages; Stage 1A and 1B. For 1A, the tumor is about 2 centinmeters in size and has not affected any lymph nodes and for 1B, the cancer is located in a nearby lymph node.

Stage 2

At this point, the tumor has began spreading to nearby lymph nodes and it is 2-5 cm in size.

Stage 3

The tumor has grown to 5 cm across and has migrated to a number of lymph nodes,

Stage 4

This is the final stage where the cancer has spread to distant organs which usually include the liver, lungs, brain and bones.

