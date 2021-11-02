A lovesick young man took to social media to announce that he is completely immersed in his relationship with his gorgeous girlfriend

He shared pics at a very romantic location in Mzansi and the happy couple shared a symbolic moment together

Currently, the post has received close to 15 000 likes but Saffas are completely negative about the relationship and are sharing unkind views

A smitten young man took to Twitter to share that he is utterly captivated by his stunning girlfriend.

A young man is completely in-love with his bae and they both declared their feelings in a symbolic way. Image: ke_dese/Twitter

Source: UGC

The guy, who goes by the Twitter handle @ke_dese, shared pics of him and his bae at Little Paris in Hartbeespoort where they explored a place informally known as the love bridge.

He captioned his post:

"I’m so gone."

At the love bridge, couples declare their love for each other by engraving their names on a lock and locking it somewhere on the bridge. It's a symbolic gesture of their tight bond and it is also a fun and adventurous day out in a picturesque town.

In the pics shared by @ke_dese, we can see the couple posing with their lock, which is engraved with their names on one side and a Bible verse on the other.

The post has received major attention online with close to 15 000 likes and over 1 000 retweets. The comment section is buzzing with Saffas from all over the country but many are pessimistic about the symbolism of the locks and want to know what happens to the locks when a relationship ends.

However, one person understands why the young man is so besotted by his girlfriend and sent an encouraging message.

Let's dive into the comments:

@rycekum:

"Open her phone and see."

@_Naivete:

"Eish, I need to visit this place again to unshackle my last relationship."

@LockeyMango:

"So if it ends you go there and unlock or you just continue with the next relationship?"

@1010Maponyane:

"You would have thrown the key away. You just continue with the new relationship."

@drip_glory:

"Ahhh will it ever happen to me."

@Mk47_:

"I wonder if all the couples that came here are still together."

@Nombunombz

"I understand you very clearly, I mean look at her, I’d also be gone gone. She’s so pretty."

@KATLEGO2305:

"90% of people who came here have broken up years ago."

