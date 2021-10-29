@Parragon_, a young man on Twitter has narrated how he found his lover by simply going into her DM

Exactly two years later, the man and the lady in question are getting married on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Lots of heartwarming and mind-boggling messages have been shared and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the iconic ones

A handsome young man known by the handle @Parragon_ on Twitter has revealed that he is getting married to a lady on Saturday, October 30, two years after boldly declaring his intentions to her on Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of the message dated October 27, 2021, @Parragon confessed to the beautiful lady that he had spent hours staring at her profile and finding out more about her.

He ended the message by indicating that it would be a great joy if he could get to know her better, after which the lady came to reply three days later with the question, "how are you?"

One thing led to the other from that point and the couple is now getting married.

What social media users are saying

Below were interesting comments shared by tweeps in the comment section of the post.

@deacons369 indicated:

Hi rey, congrats again. I have here with me a pen and a pad. Please I will need answers cos I am prolly doing mine wrong.

1. how many times did you fire before God pointed you to this DM.

2. How many of them asked for 5k after you shot?

Me I don send 5k taya

@_itzdvine mentioned:

But seriously.. you typed like 7 lines of text and her reply was “How are you?” Congratulations ohh, but sometimes try to rate yourself

@gracefilledmrs said:

So exact line number replies is what you need to have a healthy view of yourself??? Maybe the problem is not them rating you but your self-esteem that is non-existent and totally dependent on how people see you. It's unhealthy, but help is available. Get it.

Couple's relationship moves from grass to grace

In another inspiring story, a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee has revealed how his relationship with 'madam right' moved from grass to grace.

He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen adorned in expensive-looking attires with broad smiles.

