Pictures of the inventions of a young man have surfaced online, which is gathering huge reactions

The man is being praised by many after building tanker trucks from scratch

Many are hoping he gets the necessary help to finance his creativity

A picture of a talented young man who has built various truck types has surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Seraph Yomi had a lot of netizens mesmerized by the creativity of the man.

Seraph Yomi shared the post with the caption;

This boy is so talented can we make him go viral on Facebook

Young man with his inventions Photo credit: Seraph Yomi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post at the time of this publication has close to 4000 reactions with more than 10,000 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the close to 600 comments that were left under the post;

Adeleye Sunday commented:

Great talent from heaven. May the gorvment let your dreams come to what you think. amen

Oyegunle K. Oyedeji wrote:

Weldon guy. Don't worry let people share all these, the white people will snatch you fast because African countries doesn't no your value. You are blessed in Jesus' name

From Peter Kassam:

More favour of God upon you dr. Your handwork will surely make u sit b4 Kings and the influential in this world.

Tseyi Wyse replied:

This man is very talented. This is impressive.

From Felix Okoronkwo:

Absolutely amazing keep it up

Desmond King commented:

The kind of genius you don't get from inside the 4 walls of a school... Automobile companies should be picking this guy up and sending him to design labs..... Oh sorry, na naija we dey. Nor vex.

