A hard working young man by the name of John Oseni has shared how he became a software developer

He revealed that he started writing programming codes at the age of 14

The 15-year-old brilliant mind encouraged individuals who are on various learning paths to always to keep the ultimate goal in mind

An intelligent young man named John Oseni has recently opened up about his journey to becoming a software developer at the age of 15.

John shared on his LinkedIn timeline that he started coding at the age of 14 during the earlier stages of the COVID-19.

"I just had to bear a lot of learning process and get a lot of inspiration from people and a lot of mentors I never met", he wrote.

John Oseni posing for the camera Photo credit: John Oseni/LinkedIn

The young man shared that in his learning process, he encouraged himself about what he stands to gain and the goal ahead.

Encouraging his readers to trust in God and to believe in their purpose, he said;

"First you need God to start a business and also need him to back up the business, what helped me was I put God first in all I do

Remember when you tell yourself you have a goal, purpose and you are going somewhere, trust me your body will move according to the way you want it to go."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a creative young boy who has crafted a man-powered excavator from what appears to be branches of trees has left many impressed.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Facebook page of Hello Vybes, had the young man actively operating his invention.

He was seen with the wooden excavator in between his legs as he scraped sand from the floor. The post at the time of this publication has close to 140,000 views, with more than 5,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh highlighted a few of the over 300 comments on the post;

Solomon Amoah commented:

Wooow may the good Lord help u to be come one of the best mechanic

Theresa Petra replied:

Yes this is talent. But how is Mother Africa helping these talented engineers, what are they doing to help these children, l mean the African continent. We're wasting their future. Blacks we can also do it and do it better through these talented future leaders

