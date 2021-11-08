An adorable couple put a twist on the traditional engagement photoshoot and netizens were left in stitches

The unidentified duo posed in a field as a hunter and huntee and their facial expressions paired with props is definitely something to recreate

Saffas shared all kinds of responses to the unique photoshoot with many wanting to do something similar in future

Engagement photos are usually full of elegance and drama but one couple decided that was not for them. In an image shared to Twitter by @Coll3n21, the couple displayed their unique take of an engagement photoshoot.

With a gun in hand and her bae tied up on the floor, a stunning lady posed with a sign that read:

"The hunt is over - 29/10/2021"

A couple's unique engagement photoshoot has Mzansi laughing out loud. Image: @Coll3n21

The post has gained over 3 000 likes a load of hilarious responses.

Take a look at some of the funny bone tickling responses below:

@Motlats31793227 asked:

"Can I be next to stop hunting?"

@ZvicoeM wrote:

"For her, it is... For him not so much!"

@MrZimpson shared:

"This is why I'm afraid of falling in love."

@wakeni__ responded with:

"Call me crazy but you wouldn't catch me anywhere near a woman with a gun like that cause I actually fear death."

@nolimitomanii quote tweeted:

This is the type of headassery I want to be a part of."

@paulmazuk simply added:

"Manhunt."

