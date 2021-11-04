A young lady's room transformation has got many falling in love

'Then and now' pictures showing the massive upgrade of her room said a lot about the efforts the lady is putting into her life

Many who saw her growth congratulated and wished her well

A side by side picture of a young lady's growth in life has won the admiration of many.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @anozie__ngozi had a picture of an old room with low grade items along with a picture of a neatly painted room with classy furniture.

The transformation got many talking on social media.

At the time of this publication, the post has more than 16,000 likes with close to 2000 retweets and 92 quote tweets.

Before and after of room Photo credit: @anozie ngozi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@DanielRegha commented:

Ur house looks lovely, the old curtain would've added more decor to ur room but the venetian blinds is OK too; By the way, move ur table a bit further from the window to prevent a thief from easily reaching ur laptop, desktop or other valuables. Congrats on ur win, more to come.

@babydoc__ wrote:

It's the faithfulness to that corner for me

From @official__tiana:

White painted room is a vibe

@cosmas_ozuware commented:

Congrats to you... more wins ..please what do you do.. give us update cause I'm sure its not government work ..lol

From @IkennaUbboe:

Transformation is a process not a flip switch. Kudos and keep going.

