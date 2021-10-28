Celestine Esi Adzayi was crowned the Overall Best Candidate during the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG)

A University of Education, Winneba (UEW) alumna, Celestine Esi Adzayi, emerged the Overall Best Candidate during the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

The 25-year-old was also crowned the Best First Attempt and Best Female Candidate of the Level 3 CA professional examination, Joy News reported.

Adzayi earned a first-class in Business Administration (Accounting) from UEW in 2020 before joining the ICAG on scholarship.

Other winners

Meanwhile, Elliot Akplaga and Frank Owusu emerged as Overall Best candidates in Level 2 and Level 1 respectively, Joy News reported.

The second 2021 Graduation and Admission ceremony of the ICAG was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

