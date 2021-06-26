A brilliant Ghanaian lady named Sandra A Martey graduated top of her class at UPSA in 2019, 10 years after beginning her pursuit for a first degree

Sandra began by studying Economics with Mathematics at the University of Ghana but was unable to graduate due to low grades

Later, she found that her passion is PR which she decided to study at UPSA and has become successful at

Sandra A. Martey, a brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a first-class and as the valedictorian of her class in 2019.

This happened 10 years after Sandra started studying Economics with Mathematics at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG).

As narrated by popular blogger, Edward Asare on LinkedIn, Sandra was unable to finish her programme at UG successfully as it was not her passion.

"She wasn’t enjoying the course. It wasn’t what she wanted but she decided to do it because her Dad chose it for her. Her dream was to read Business Administration," Edward disclosed.

Sandra struggled and had to rewrite lots of papers even after her mates had graduated.

She got tired, depressed and gave up on the degree at Legon.

From there, the brilliant young lady joined Roverman Productions and started acting stage plays, which was when she realized that PR was her passion.

She applied to the University of Professional Studies Accra and started all over again and has graduated with first-class and valedictorian of her class in PR.

