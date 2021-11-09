A young man, Ibitoye Olajide Micheal, has shown that Africans are ready for the future as he built a sports car by himself

Narrating his story, Ibitoye revealed that he spent four years working on the project because he lacked funding

With his allowance saved during the service year, he was able to complete the building of the beautiful car

A young man, Ibitoye Olajide Micheal, has singlehandedly made a sports car. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the man said that he is from Orin Ekiti in Ekiti state.

He had his secondary school education at the Polytechnic High School in Ibadan. He said he would have wanted to study mechanical engineering at the Olabisi Onabajo University but he was denied admission on two different occasions.

The man welded the frame of the car at a workshop.

How he started

When his admission finally came, he was given plant science instead. The young man said he started building the car during his final year.

With a strong passion for machines, he decided that his first car will be the one built with his hands. On speaking about his challenges as an engineer, he said:

“The first one is money, I couldn't get sponsors, the second is tools and the third is people perspective, what they say about the project but I didn't allow those things to weigh me down.”

I saved my allawee

The man revealed that he spent a total number of four years to conclude the project. During his National Youth Service Crops programme, he was able to save 80% of his allowance to fund car production.

Final year student built car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video posted on Instagram claimed that a student of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) built a car for his final year project.

A voice in the video asked the man if it was his final project. Afterwards, he said an effort would be made to send it to the Instagram blog for wide outreach. In the clip, the automobile is named Merczy.

The car has an intimidating wide front like an Escalade.

Another genius

Jerry Mallo, the 26-year-old man who built a sports car in 2019, is in the news again as he talked about his passion.

In an interview on YouTube with Tayo Aina, the young man said he is very much passionate about Nigeria.

According to him, building a fast car in Nigeria was quite a challenge as it is not common. Jerry said he had to conduct so much research online.

