Antwain Lee Fowler, the young boy who broke the internet two years ago with his popular phrases, "You got some cheese I can eat" and "Where We Bout to Eat at" has passed on

His mother, Christina Blaq shared the news on her official Instagram page

The young boy died at the age of six after battling with a rare condition known as autoimmune enteropathy which causes children to experience a lot of diarrhoea

Antwain's mother, Christina Blaq, confirmed the news on Instagram with the post;

"The pain in my heart is like no other. Why, God?”

Antwain Lee Fowler at the hospital Photo credit: @_antwainsworld/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Antwain Lee Fowler, the young boy popularly known as Big TJ who went viral on Instagram has been reported dead.

The viral catch phrases he was known for are; "You got some cheese I can eat" and "Where We Bout to Eat at”.

Christina Blaq shared that Antwain was admitted at the hospital several times due to his condition.

The 6-year-old went through 25 different surgeries before his sad demise.

What one of Antwain's viral video linked below;

