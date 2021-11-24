A Ghanaian lawyer who works at the Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana has shared that touching a woman's backside without her consent is a criminal offense

The counsel shared that an offender stands to be fined or jailed for a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years if the fine is not paid

He also shared that if one was charged with such a crime in the past, his sentence can be much longer

A lawyer who works at the legal department of the Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana identified as Counselor Sylvester has been granted an interview on a show called My Law my Counselor where he explained that hitting a woman's rear end without her consent is punishable by law.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of XYZ Broadcasting, Counselor Sylvester shared that touching of the body alone is an assault.

He revealed that if a woman reports such an offender, the court can fine the offender and upon failure to pay, one can be jailed from six months to three years.

Counselor Sylvester also revealed that if you are an ex-convict who has been charged with a similar crime in the past, the sentence can be much longer.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that according to statistics from inter-governmental bodies such as the United Nations (UN), women are at the most threat of being intimately abused.

A lot of reasons have been given for this and one of them includes the fact that rape is rarely reported.

In the United States, sexual abuse is one of the most unreported crimes. It is easy to say that the issue is the same in Ghana but we do not have proper numbers to back it up.

For such a crime to go on for so long and have perpetrators walking free, there has to be an environment that makes it possible.

YEN.com.gh compiled a number of reasons why women and girls are less likely to report if they are victims of abuse.

