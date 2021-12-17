Yen gye biom: GH police assure IGP, Ghanaians to stop taking bribes in new video

Some officials of the Ghana Police Service have been seen in a video during their morale session

They were heard saying they had put a stop to taking bribes from the public

The Ghana Police Service has launched a new campaign against bribery and corruption in the force

A new video showing some personnel of the Ghana Police Service campaigning against bribery and corruption in the force has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, some personnel of the police service including higher and lower-ranked officers were seen gathered outside.

They were having a morale session as they were led by one of their superiors to outdoor their very latest campaign against bribery and corruption in general.

Ghana Police at a parade. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

The video showed the security personnel warming their hands and clapping several times in unison.

After clapping, they all roared with one voice in Twi: "Yen gye biom" - to wit, we would not take it anymore or we have put a stop to taking it.

Checks have revealed that the police service have started a new campaign to fight corruption and were assuring the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare and all Ghanaians that the era of bribe-taking was over.

Some personnel of the police service have been alleged to be taking bribes from road users with some of these instances being caught on tape.

