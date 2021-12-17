Yen gye biom: GH police assure IGP, Ghanaians to stop taking bribes in new video
- Some officials of the Ghana Police Service have been seen in a video during their morale session
- They were heard saying they had put a stop to taking bribes from the public
- The Ghana Police Service has launched a new campaign against bribery and corruption in the force
A new video showing some personnel of the Ghana Police Service campaigning against bribery and corruption in the force has caused a massive stir on social media.
In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, some personnel of the police service including higher and lower-ranked officers were seen gathered outside.
They were having a morale session as they were led by one of their superiors to outdoor their very latest campaign against bribery and corruption in general.
The video showed the security personnel warming their hands and clapping several times in unison.
After clapping, they all roared with one voice in Twi: "Yen gye biom" - to wit, we would not take it anymore or we have put a stop to taking it.
Checks have revealed that the police service have started a new campaign to fight corruption and were assuring the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare and all Ghanaians that the era of bribe-taking was over.
Some personnel of the police service have been alleged to be taking bribes from road users with some of these instances being caught on tape.
