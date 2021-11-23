Adiza Isunah, the president of the National Kayaye Association of Ghana has opened up about some of the challenges they face

She disclosed that husbands of the Kayaye women give the ladies a long list of things they would need when they migrate to the south to work

The president shared that some of the items include iPhones and motorbikes which require that the women save huge sum of the money they make towards buying them for their partners

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by myjoyonline.com has reported that Adiza Isunah, the president of the National Kayaye Association of Ghana disclosed that Kayaye women are always given a list of things they are required to purchase for their spouses after migrating to the south to work.

Adiza shared that the lists are put together by their husbands and the items include iPhones, motorbikes and other items.

Kayaye women Photo credit: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

The association president intimated that the huge requirement from them takes a toll on them as they are unable to feed themselves properly because they need to save.

"Many of the Kayaye women have complained to me that their lists are just too much", Adiza said according to myjoyonline.com

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @izuchi_ejiogu took to the bird app to share his inspiring success story.

In a post on Thursday, January 21, the man said that he went from a person who does the menial job of offloading containers as a way to make ends meet, to a person who now has a shop.

The man said that his fabric business started in 2021, meaning his transformation happened in a year. In the first frame of the photos he shared, he could be seen on the loads he just helped take down from a container.

The second frame shows his new level as he posed beside the fabrics he is selling in front of his shop. The man, therefore, asked people to patronise him as he does not have any room for failure.

Many showed him great support on Twitter as they congratulated him and offered ways they could help his business grow.

Source: Yen