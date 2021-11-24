A man, Antanas Kontrimas, has attempted an extreme sport of pulling a human being with his beard and succeeded

In a short clip showing him performing the task, the man's face looks stretched from bearing the weight

Many people who reacted to his video wondered how he was able to subject himself to such torture without breaking down

A man, Antanas Kontrimas, has set a Guinness World Records for the heaviest weight ever lifted by human beards.

In an Instagram post by the organisation, the man pulled up a lady strapped to his beards. The human was so surprised that he did it.

Many wondered how he pulled through unhurt. Photo source: @guinessworldrecords

Such bravery!

The weight of the lady according to Guinness World Records was 63.80kg. To get the task done, the man bent like an athlete who was about to lift an iron weight with his hands.

After completing the herculean task, he raised his hands up in victory. The skin on his face was stretched taut and looked as if it would come off his face.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 100,000 times with hundreds of comments.

