A young man has opened up about how his efforts to win a lady over went down the drain

The lover boy shared that he used his last savings to buy food for a lady he liked

He sadly revealed that he found out the young woman ate the meal with her boyfriend

A Ghanaian man who liked a young lady decided to prove to her that he can take good care of her but that amounted to nothing.

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man used his last money to purchase a meal for his crush.

Sad man, lady feeding a young man Photo credit: Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He went to follow up on the lady only to meet her enjoying the food with her boyfriend.

"Nigga man used his last savings to order food and drinks for this girl and he walked in on her eating it with her boyfriend. Boyfriend thanked him for the delicious meal"

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 90 likes with more than 10 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@danielbiblezz83 commented:

They never released part 2 of this movie

@DuahBenjamin replied:

Dat thing dey bore paaaa

From @_am_TheRock:

oh Ahwer3hos3m

@provost21_ replied:

Wtf am I seeing?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a young Ghanaian man shared his breakup story on a popular Twitter page, Acccrrraaa, after he recounted how a guy used food to snatch his girlfriend.

Taking to the Twitter page, the young man, in a series of posts, indicated that he lost his lover to another guy who bought banku and tilapia for her.

The young man indicated that his girlfriend was called Regina and called the wrath of God upon her for breaking his heart.

He said his girlfriend was always talking about wanting to eat Banku with Tilapia but little did he know that another guy was providing it for her.

The pained young man said he managed to find out about what his girlfriend had done and it broke him down.

According to him, the young lady said she was coming over to his place to apologise to him but he said there was no way he was going to forgive her.

