A Ghanaian man has recounted how he lost his girlfriend to another man

According to him, the other guy bought food for the lady and she ended up falling for him

He shared his story on popular anonymous Twitter page, Acccrrrraaaa

A young Ghanaian man has shared his breakup story on a popular Twitter page, Acccrrraaa, after he recounted how a guy used food to snatch his girlfriend.

Taking to the Twitter page, the young man, in a series of posts, indicated that he lost his lover to another guy who bought banku and tilapia for her.

The young man indicated that his girlfriend was called Regina and called the wrath of God upon her for breaking his heart.

GH man sadly recounts how another guy used banku and tilapia to snatch his girlfriend. Source: Twitter/modified by author

Source: Twitter

He said his girlfriend was always talking about wanting to eat Banku with Tilapia but little did he know that another guy was providing it for her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pained young man said he managed to find out about what his girlfriend had done and it broke him down.

According to him, the young lady said she was coming over to his place to apologise to him but he said there was no way he was going to forgive her.

He said the young lady came over to his place and started crying - an action which was making him emotional and giving him thoughts of forgiving her.

Speaking about aggrieved Ghanaians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a bettor has lashed out at English Premier League giants, Manchester United, for causing him to lose his last GHC100 after the team lost their Champions League game.

In a recorded WhatsApp audio which is currently trending and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the disappointed bettor who staked a long bet with Man United as one of the teams was complaining to a friend who supports the EPL side.

According to him, Man United was the most useless team in the world for losing 2-1 to Young Boys in the Champions League Group F fixture on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Source: Yen