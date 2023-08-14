Clement Ngosong, a Twitter user, has motivated people with his humble beginnings and incredible growth

He posted heartwarming photographs in response to a tweet requesting that tweeps define growth with two frames

The pictures, which were shared on his Twitter account, prompted many people to comment on them, praising his rise from grass to elegance

Twitter user Clement Ngosong has inspired people with his modest beginning and remarkable growth in photos that gave a glimpse of his personal development.

Ngosong, who describes himself as a youth leader, analyst, and changemaker, posted two photos, with one accentuating his humble past when he used to roast gari, a stable food made from cassava, crushed into a mash, fermented and sieved into grits and roasted or fried to make the final crispy product.

Twitter user inspires many with heartwarming images. Photo credit: @ngosong_clement.

Source: Twitter

The other photo highlighted his growth from his poor past to accomplishing his goals in life.

How it started

Ngosong released the images in response to a tweet by the user ENITURN (@eniturn), requesting people to upload two pictures to define growth.

''With 2 pictures, Define GROWTH,'' ENITURN posted on his account, generating a thread from online users, including Ngosong.

Reactions to the photos of Ngosong

Ngosong's adorable images that featured his modest past and growth warmed the hearts of many.

@ashorq1 mentioned:

This inspiring man.

@ngosong_clement replied:

Thanks, and keep building.

@AmaraOlive39 posted:

We thank God.

@iamcaroline02 commented:

Congratulations.

@sedrick_gobina said:

Very inspiring.

@angesarah_098 reacted:

A healthy growth, I mean.

@cashweezy12 reacted:

Only God can.

@GodswillKo12 commented:

God bless you, bro.

@NgolefacEmma posted:

We have a similar story; congratulations!

@mtyj20 said:

Amazing growth.

@NkansahClifford commented:

From that to Ashesi. Beautiful.

@chinexdeboss said:

That first frame. Takes me back. Congratulations, bro.

BECE boy with a single mum

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a social media user, Amb Dr Ben Bonarparte, who could not further his education after junior high school, inspired many with his modest beginning and success story.

The founder of Bonabear Foundation Ghana and Commissioner at SMM IHRC Ghana detailed how he overcame challenges before making it in life.

He recounted his childhood ambition to become a medical doctor was dashed due to financial constraints.

Source: YEN.com.gh