Success is said to be the point where opportunity meets preparation but the story of a once unemployed lady is that of a person who created an opportunity for herself.

The lady, Uche Anaekwe, finally got a job after several months of looking for one to no avail.

The lady got a job she wasn't invited for Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Uche Anaekwe

How the lady went for a job test she wasn't invited for

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, November 29, the lady narrated that in July, she had packed her bags in readiness to move to Lagos for continuation of her aviation job-hunting.

Along the line, Uche said she connected with a lady she met on social media with whom they had put in for the same aviation job at Dana Air.

Uche said it was then the lady revealed to her that she was invited for a job aptitude test. The kind lady identified as Maryam Adeleke harmlessly informed Uche of the venue, date and time for the job aptitude test.

Uche said she was sad and happy at the same time; happy her friend got an invite and sad that she didn't get any.

She took a daring step

Uche narrated that she decided to go for the job aptitude test despite not being invited and it clicked for her.

She said:

"I took a bold and courageous leap of faith, went for an aptitude test I wasn't invited for, and the rest they say is history.

"They say that when opportunity meets preparedness, success is bound to happen."

She appreciated the social media friend for being kind enough to let her in on the job update.

"I'm forever grateful to Maryam Adeleke for being an amazing friend to me even when she didn't have to."

YEN.com.gh gathered that though her friend Maryam was invited for the job aptitude test, she didn't eventually make the final cut.

Social media reacts

Queen Akuma stated:

"Oh dear! I'm so happy for you. Congratulations!

"I had a similar experience on my first job. I was serving at the time. My friend had been invited for an interview, while I had not even applied at all. She told me about the interview and the venue.

"I showed up to the interview with my CV. As they called your name, you went in to be interviewed. My dear, I walked into the interview room without anyone calling my name, as I had not even applied. I was about to be walked out when one of the interviewers asked that they let me proceed... The rest they say is history. I got the job!"

Maryam Adeleke wrote:

"I’m so emotional . You’re welcome and a big thanks to you too. You deserved it. Safe sky and safe flights always. "

Ediomo Udo-Asuquo opined:

"This is beautiful!!! Big congratulations to you, Uche Anaekwe.

"Indeed "when opportunity meets preparedness, success is bound to happen!"

"I wish you a fruitful career and God's favour!"

Ivan Turyahebwa said:

"Yes to another win. You’re story teaches about patience and boldness. You did not only wait but you we’re bold to take that move which turned to be an opportunity that is going to take you places. I am happy for you and go girl secure the bag.

"Blessings blessings. Stories like these teaches us that everyone’s life is in God ultimate interest so don’t you ever feel small to take that next step. Uche did it and it worked for her. Once again. Congrats dear."

Lady celebrates getting job she didn't apply for

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had got a job she didn't apply for after months of unsuccessful job-hunting.

In her Linkedln post highlighting her journey to securing this job, she said her job-hunting experience wasn't a palatable one.

She took to applying for graduate internship roles but all her efforts proved abortive. The lady named Queen had finally resorted to taking up a volunteering role only to get the shock of her life that she was scheduled for an interview for a job opportunity she didn't put in an application for.

