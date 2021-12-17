A young lady has recently shared how her daughter decided to not go through with a ballet performance she had in school due to hunger

@omotomilola narrated on Twitter that her child made her invest money and time into her training only to not be bothered about performing on the actual day

Many who saw the post seemed very intrigued and entertained by the reason the child gave and took to the comments section to share similar experiences

A mother has recently taken to social media to open up about how the money she invested in her daughter went down the drain.

Taking to her Twitter timeline @omotomilola shared that her four year old child completely froze on stage during a ballet presentation at the school's end of year party.

This came after weeks of practice and various expenses towards the program.

Young ballet dancer, shy child Photo credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"After paying for ballet classes, paid separately for the presentation outfit, set phone up to record….only for this child to bow to hunger"

Seeing the state her child was in, @omotomilola requested for her daughter to be taken off stage after which she met up with her and gave her a hug.

" I requested she be taken off the stage and went to hug her. I chalked it up to stage fright."

The young mother inquired from her daughter what went wrong on stage only to be told that she was hungry.

"Driving home later, I asked her what happened. She replied “I was hungry.”

Many who saw the post could not hold back their reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@E_SplashBoss commented:

Kids like this don't take this stuffs as a big deal. I know one that didn't want to go for her party. She wanted to watch cartoon!

From @G_Samito wrote:

Lmfaaooo. This is my kind of hunger. I was heading for a meet and greet (to eat basically) with a friend.. we was 10 mins away from the destination when the hunger struck but like an arrow.. I pulled over and bought food to eat. I ate on my way to go and eat

@EtuboLion replied:

One day, my daughter refused to go to gymnastic class that we PAID for after school cos she was hungry. I told her, "just go, you can eat dinner when you get back", she responded, "what if I die?".

@IfechiCutesy commented:

Just this year in February. We were having a meeting at the office when the hunger striked like a thunder, omo I didn't know when I burst out, my boss noticed it and asked "Ifechi are you okay? Ma, if I don't eat now, I may lose my memory. She had to permit me to go eat

From @NatashaAnyaorah wrote:

Wahali i will cut your cartoon time, assign your chore in the house one small chore if I wan wicked small I wil look for that one you hate doing then tell the nanny to make sure she keeps at it. if you Dey do the chore I will remind you why you are doing it next time.

