Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the youngest person to have gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2017 has successfully completed her education

The St Louis Senior High School alumnus pursued a bachelor's degree in Mathematics at the prestigious university

She commenced her tertiary education at the age of 13, and has completed at 17 years

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the young Ghanaian lady who made waves on social media about four years ago after becoming the youngest admitted student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has reportedly graduated.

A post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @DannyNo22447454 shared that the bright young lady pursued a degree in mathematics.

Before going to the university, Ruth went through her basic education at the Christ Our Hope International school and the Abraham Lincoln Junior High School in Kumasi.

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa posing for the camera and in her graduation gown Photo credit: @DannyNo22447454/Twitter

She decided to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and came out with flying colours after which she gained admissions to St Louis Senior High School where she read General Science.

Completing secondary school at the age of 13, she got admitted to KNUST in 2017 which made her the youngest person to have been admitted to the university.

Watch a video of an interview with Ruth, her father and sister linked below;

