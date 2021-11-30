A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology recent graduate has made many proud after emerging as the overall best graduating student for the 55th congregation

Etornam Komla Ahorsu shared that his feat also made him the valedictorian of the school's College of Electrical/Electronic Engineering

The young man graduated with a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 86.05

A good looking young Ghanaian man by the name Etornam Komla Ahorsu has recently emerged as the valedictorian of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology College of Engineering (KNUST) and the overall best graduation student in 2021.

Etornam shared the news on his LinkedIn timeline after the graduation ceremony of the 55th congregation of KNUST.

The young man who pursued a bachelor's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering revealed that his cumulative weighted average (CWA) was 86.05.

Etornam posing for the camera and in his graduation gown Photo credit: Etornam Komla Ahorsu/LinkedIn

In his post, He gave thanks to God, his family as well as all the friends and lecturers who played vital roles in his academic journey.

Other Academic achievements

The proud 2021 KNUST valedictorian went ahead to share all the awards he was privileged to have received through hard work and consistency;

Komla shared that he became the KNUST overall best student and also the best student of the KNUST chapter of the Ghana Engineering Students Association (GESA).

He also received a Prof. Bamfo Kwakye Award and became the best student in the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Finally, Etornam shared that he made it to the Provost's List of Excellent Students for the 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020 academic years.

