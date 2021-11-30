Ghana International School (GIS) has recently resorted to social media to applaud their former students who have successfully gone through their tertiary education

Their alumni entailed KNUST graduates as well as University of Ghana, Legon past students

The school shared that some of their 2015 Class became medical doctors, doctor of pharmacy and dentists

The well known Ghanaian educational institution, Ghana International School has taken to their official Facebook page to proudly celebrate some of the students that passed through their school.

In their post, they applauded alumni who have graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology College of Health Sciences and the University of Ghana Medical School.

Beautiful past students of GIS Photo credit: Ghana International School

Source: Facebook

The school shared that the 2015 Class have two of them being doctors of pharmacy, one doctor of dentistry, two medical doctors from KNUST and two doctors from the University of Ghana.

They went ahead to state that students from their school are national assets.

"We are a National asset!!! Congratulations to our former students. All the way from Infant School to Upper Secondary…From counting blocks and sorting shells and today they are now saving lives!!!"

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian young man by the name of Yaw Appiah Bempong was granted an interview by YEN.com.gh where he opened up about his journey to becoming a Computer Engineer and a Medical Doctor.

The emergence of two passions

I had my secondary education at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and that was where my passion for engineering and medicine sprouted.

Pursuing Computer Engineering

I was torn between pursuing engineering and medicine after Presec. I loved both so I applied for Computer Engineering in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Biological Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to Yaw, he had to apply for Biological Science in Legon because back in 2008/09, one had to apply for that in first year and then pursue medicine in second year.

Making a choice

I gained admission to pursue both courses and I had to make a choice. I leaned more towards the computer engineering at that time, because the world we know, is becoming a technological world and I didn’t want to spend more time in school doing medicine (ironically).

Source: Yen.com.gh