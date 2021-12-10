A young man, Shahrul Amri Ibrahim, has made people appreciate the value of true love when he narrated how he was able to get his wife a used laptop

Ibrahim worked two other jobs aside from his regular work after he saw the need for his wife to have her laptop

When the woman saw the gadget that the husband had secretly placed on the bed for her, she cried for joy

A young man, Shahrul Amri Ibrahim, has shown the true meaning of love. In a video reposted on Instagram by @akashatnymat, the man surprised his wife with a used laptop.

What made the gift a great sign of love was that the man had to work three different jobs to be able to afford what many would consider cheap.

The wife could not stop crying when she saw the laptop. Photo source: @ilmfeed

She never even asked

To get the gadget, the man had to save from his income for three long months. Ibrahim did that when he learnt that his wife’s classes would have to move online, perhaps because of the pandemic.

Speaking with the media, the man revealed:

“Even though she never complained or begged, I felt bad having to watch her go through the inconvenience of borrowing laptops from the school to finish her work. It made me think of giving her a laptop to make her work easier.”

It was what I could afford

Aside from working as a technician, Ibrahim worked extra hours as a food delivery man. He combined that strenuous activity with running his own business.

The man revealed that he had to go in search of a used laptop because he wanted something that would fit his budget.

