Kid Scores 8 A1’s in WAEC, Gets 350 in JAMB, Applies to Covenant University

A young, Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa, from Ota Total Academy School got distinctions in eight of his WAEC papers

In addition to that, the whizkid who has applied to Covenant University to study engineering scored 350 in his UTME

Many flooded a Facebook's post comment section to praise the boy's brilliance and wish him well in his future endeavor

A young boy, Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa, has been praised online for his sterling academic performance in both WAEC and United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the student finished from OTA Total Academy School in Ogun state.

Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa did very well in his WAEC and JAMB Photo source: Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

He wants to become an engineer

In his WAEC, he cleared all his papers with eight A1's and one B. The young boy has applied to study engineering at Covenant University.

Sharing a table of the top 10 performing kids in 2021 UTME, Lateef revealed five of them applied to the expensive private university.

Adeogun said that even rich kids are swotting really hard to stay ahead of their peers academically.

He is really good!

Khadijah Tijani said:

"Congratulations to them. Dem no dey study medicine again? Who will replace the doctors that are japa-ing? Lol."

Monsur Omoniyi Ashimi said:

"Ota town has a cluster of good schools. There is also THE AMBASSADORS COLLEGE which had churned out many geniuses."

Fagbohun Olumuyiwa said:

"The best Private Primary, Secondary and University in Nigeria are all in Ota. It has been so for long."

Gbemi Oyefesobi Ayoyusuf said:

"I celebrate greatness, may you continue to be great in Jesus's name."

Taiwo Ogunbambi said:

"Anyone who excels in science, math, reading, or writing should be applauded and appreciated. More blessings for you Adeogun Baba."

Ogunbambi Segun said:

"The sky is your starting point dear. God bless you."

Kid 'smashed' WAEC exams

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, was celebrated by her sister for her outstanding performances in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

The student who hails from Imo state had 345 for her Post Unitary Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

