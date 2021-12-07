A lady, Bamisope Adeyanju, was very excited as she was finally sworn as a lawyer in America after a rigorous process

A young lady, Bamisope Adeyanju, has succeeded in her academics in America as she was called to bar on Monday, December 6.

Sharing photos of the ceremony on her LinkedIn, the lady said she was formally admitted as an attorney in the state of New York.

Many people celebrated the lady's achievement on social media. Photo source: LinkedIn/Bamisope Adeyanju

She gave God the glory

Bamisope added that she is so excited by the achievement as she gave all the glory to God for it all. The American lawyer also appreciated those who helped her in her pursuit of greatness.

She acknowledged that the help did a lot like the process of becoming a lawyer was really difficult. The council looked forward to a future of more achievements.

Many people took to her comment section to praise her. At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 100 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tolulope (Tolu) Adetayo said:

"Congratulations Bami! I’m so proud of you."

Kathleen Durham said:

"I know how difficult that test can be. You go girl. Mucho congratulations. Enjoy the journey."

Nelson Olanipekun Esq said:

"I am so excited for you. Big Congratulations and I wish you the very best."

Grace Addai said:

"Congratulations, keep on soaring higher."

Oluwaseyi Adebayo said:

"Congratulations on this great feat. More successes and wins in Jesus name."

Oluyemisi A. Adedokun-Oladejo said:

"Congrats on this milestone!"

Egbe Osaghae said:

"Congrats on your new Position Sope."

