Don Dennis Boafo, the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA has requested the support of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government of Ghana

According to him, the funds will be used to organize the 2022 edition of GMA-USA which will be used to empower the sector

The Ghana Music Awards-USA honored myriads of music stars from Ghana and made waves last year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian promoter, event organizer, and the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, Don Dennis Boafo, is humbly asking the Government of Ghana to support the 2022 edition of the awards scheme.

As some readers would recall, the Ghana Music Awards USA was held last year as a star-studded event that saw many renowned Ghanaians musicians receiving different honors.

Sadick Assah, a music promoter, and blogger reports Don Dennis Boafo's own words as follows:

Some recipients of Ghana Music Awards USA Photo credit: Ghana Music Awards- USA

Source: Facebook

Our industry is vast and flourishing and I want the government and other investors to see music and entertainment as a source of employment and invest in it.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The CEO of GMA-USA further stated the support will be used to empower the sector to create more room for the development of Ghana Music Awards in the USA.

"We also create jobs, money transactions taxes through the booking of artists, generate revenues and promote Ghana music to the world. And it so sad we don’t get the support needed upon our hard earned effort in celebrating the music culture in the diaspora," he further stated.

See a post on the GMA-USA website below

A few months ago, US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Herty Corgie emerged with two awards at the Ghana Music Awards USA. Corgie took home the US-based Gospel Artiste and Female Vocalist awards at the ceremony held in New Jersey on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The award has established Herty Corgie as one of the great forces to reckon with in the gospel industry in the diaspora and here in Ghana.

In a chit-chat with YEN.com.gh, she dedicated the award to God Almighty, her Family, her pastor Reverend Agormedoh and his, wife radio And TV personalities, bloggers, and to everyone who has supported her in her ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh