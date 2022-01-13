Bless My Community Foundation, a charity foundation set up by a kind Ghanaian military officer embarked on heartwarming donation exercises

It all started with a donation to underprivileged people who live on the outskirts of the Greater Accra Region

The team then traveled to the Eastern Region to bless more lives after which they went to some health facilities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

AB1 Apraku Samuel, a military police in Ghana, joined forces with some military and police personnel to donate packages to underprivileged women in different communities.

In a narration by their photographer, Ace Photography, with the handle _acephotographygh on Instagram, it is indicated that the donations were done under the auspices of Bless My Community Foundation, led by AB1 Apraku Samuel who is the CEO.

The team kicked off the exercise by embarking on a street tour on the outskirts of Accra where the team dined with the less privileged and the homeless.

CEO of the Bless My Community Foundation, AB1 Apraku Samuel and friends Photo credit: _acephotographygh

Source: Instagram

After that, the entire team consisting of some military and police personnel traveled to the Eastern Region specifically to the town called Asesewa-Pletsi where the foundation celebrated the new year with the widows, aged, disabled, and the children.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On January 8, 2022, another donation took place in two health facilities namely Israel Health Centre and Armadiah Mission Hospital where they distributed hospital equipment and items to these health centers.

In conclusion, the CEO thanked all and sundry who came on board to make the exercise a successful one.

See the post below

Kind Ghanaians paint the entire school

In another benevolent gesture, a group of benevolent Ghanaians has undertaken a heartwarming gesture as a way of helping society with the little that God has blessed them with.

Mawulorm Stella, an organizer of the group called Make Someone Smile spoke to YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist, where it emerged that the exercise the charity group undertook was a rather profound one.

Make Someone Smile, which was simply made up of friends, decided to beautify the Kpong Ahudjo Roman Catholic School in the Volta Region.

This became the first time in the history of the school that it ever got the chance to be painted, and it was just in time for the celebration of the institution's 60th anniversary.

Source: YEN.com.gh