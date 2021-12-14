Dr Segilola, Ph.D., a brilliant young lady on Twitter has shared how God led her through her academics in a post that has inspired many

According to the doctor, she wanted to bag her masters at 23 and get a Ph.D. by the time she turned 28

She mentioned, however, that God wanted her to get the Ph.D. at 31 and masters at 25, and that was what happened

A brilliant and beautiful young lady by the name of Dr Segilola, Ph.D., on Twitter, has put up a post that is warming many hearts and inspiring many souls on social media.

On her handle, @drsegilola, the ambitious lady mentioned that she was able to get her doctorate degree at age 31 after bagging her master's when she was 25 and her bachelors' degree at 20.

Interestingly, the young lady mentioned that her goal was to achieve all of this by the age of 28 as she had planned to get the master's at 23 after the BSc.

Young lady celebrating her academic laurels Photo credit: @drsegilola

Source: Twitter

She was, however, grateful to God almighty for bringing her this far and making sure she achieves her goal on his own timeline.

How social media users received the news

@Pomamegbe1 replying to @drsegilola said:

Then innovation at 45. The P.hd shouldn't just end there for the sake of titles but create something worthy of your degrees.

@RO_aminu mentioned:

Congratulations. Count yourself lucky. The gap between your proposition and God's disposition is not that big. We can test the significance anyway.

@Ms_Ritney added:

You are doing well... You are also making progress. And that's beautiful too!

See the original post below

Lady bags her PhD at 27

In another inspirational story, a young Nigerian lady identified as Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi has bagged a Ph.D. in Marketing at the age of 27.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Abisola said she emerged as the best PhD student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83.

In her words:

"Last week Friday, I was awarded a PhD degree in Marketing with specialization in Brand Equity, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Relationship Management. I emerged the best Phd student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83."

Source: Yen