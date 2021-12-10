Meagan Rochelle failed out of university in 2014 with a Grade Point Average (GPA) 0.78 GPA on her first attempt to earn a degree

She determined that her actions, which included her lifestyle, were the cause of her declined academic performance

Rochelle has finally graduated from Texas Southern University (TSU) with distinction in 2021

Meagan Rochelle is an inspiration. After failing out of college with a GPA of 0.78 in 2014, she has finally earned a degree with distinction from Texas Southern University.

According to Rochelle, she failed in her first attempt to obtain a degree because she did not take her studies seriously.

Recounting her journey on her Instagram account, she revealed that she was always partying at LSU every other day and did not take school seriously. ''I was living in the moment and not for my future,'' she said.

Graduating with 3.5 GPA

Rochelle decided to change the trajectory by working hard to achieve her goal and, it has paid off. She has graduated from Texas Southern University with distinction.

''Now [seven] years later graduating with a 3.5 GPA with distinction from the Texas Southern University (TSU)!

''I can’t even tell you how I got here. Nothing but God! Moving to Houston from New Orleans was probably the best thing I could’ve done for myself at the time. I’m so excited to see what God has next for me, but it’s only up from here,'' she said.

Reactions

According to social media users, Meagan Rochelle has motivated them.

Evenwhenitsrainey noted:

''Aspirational just kidding, but congrats!''

Kenniepaige said.

''Proud of you sister, Congratulations.''

Taylorarmani commented:

''Yes ma’am Proud of you link.''

Boy Diagnosed with Autism Graduates as Valedictorian with 4.8 GPA

Meanwhile, Nicholas Watson is an alumnus of Arkansas High School, where he earned the highest Grade Point Average (GPA) in the school's history, ArkLaTex reported.

Despite being diagnosed with autism and ADHD at a young age and being told that he would never be able to read or comprehend Maths, he overcame his childhood inadequacies.

Watson persevered and has done exceedingly well academically as he gained acceptance to 45 different colleges and universities across the US.

