Netizens have reacted to a video of a married man who was caught in the kitchen stealing fish from pot

The man pleaded with his wife with a promise not to repeat the act after the woman caught him red-handed in a video making the rounds

As hilarious as the couple appeared to be in the video, many remarked that the man may have been doing it when he was younger and would definitely repeat it

Like a thief caught in the act, a married man was startled and shocked after his wife caught him at the point of making away with fish from their pot.

A video capturing the hilarious moment between the couple was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and stirred massive reactions on social media.

He promised not to repeat the act Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

He used torchlight despite power being on

Despite the presence of electricity in the kitchen, the shirtless husband could be seen with a big torchlight at hand.

Upon being caught by his wife, the husband burst into laughter and promised not to repeat the act again.

“I won’t do it again,” he pleaded.

Ignoring his apology, his wife went on to record the 'exhibits' that was placed on a plate as well as her husband-turned-thief.

Watch the video below:

Many react

@glow_ria19 said:

"Dont tamper with our kitchen even though na una bring money for food."

@wambui_goodlooks wrote:

"Imagine fighting with your spouse that you won’t eat at home then boom you are caught in such act shame will drown you."

@iamjudenj stated:

"I notice say Light dey O, but they chose to Use Touch! Stealing na your mate."

@mrlilgaga remarked:

"It's a lie. He has being doing it since he was with his mum. He'll never stop. People like is never stop stealing from the pot. That one you steal is the sweetest."

@telleola07 opined:

''My own hubby no go even jije ,he go take am live for your face still dey moju if you ask him.''

Man sneaks into kitchen to eat wife's food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had snuck into the kitchen to eat food after initially refusing the meal offered by his wife.

Ayeni revealed that after the woman had gone to bed, he quietly went into the kitchen, picked a spoon, and started chipping away at the rice in the pot.

He did that so that his wife would not notice he later went to eat her food. The man stated that after he had scrapped at the food for a while, he went and got a bigger spoon.

With the spoon, Ayeni scooped the rice in large amounts inside his plate and added meat. He told himself:

"We live to fight another day."

Source: Yen.com.gh