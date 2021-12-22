A recent graduate from Methodist University has opened up about his journey to successfully acquiring his degree

Samuel Hackman shared that he had to work at a filling station for eight years to afford getting into university and also care for himself in school

The young man emotionally shared that, combining school and work cost him a lot but he was able to successfully graduate with a second-class upper

A driven young Ghanaian has recently taken to social media to narrate how he successfully saw himself through university regardless of the financial obstacles he encountered.

Taking to a popular Facebook group called Tell It All, Samuel Hackman shared that he had to work as a filling station attendant to afford going to the university and also to take care of himself there.

Samuel Hackman as a worker and on his graduation day Photo credit: Samuel Hackman/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In his post, the young man recounted that he worked at the filling station for eight years with no one to rely on and that took a huge toll on his health.

" I had no helper, i risked my health because I never had enough time to rest, my spine got wearing off, my heart was always beating unusual, my eyes were always red and my face always looked stressed"

The young man shared that regardless of the challenges, he never threw in the towel because he knew the kind of life he wanted for himself.

"my daily routine was full of tiredness but I never stopped pushing, because I needed a better someday"

Schooling combined with working cost him some friendships but the end result was successfully bagging a second-class upper from Methodist University.

