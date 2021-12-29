A group of friends are being praised by many on social media after coming to the rescue of one of their own

In a Twitter post, a young man narrated how he, along with his friends secured interviews in their various companies for their buddy who had been sacked from work

The young man's post impressed many and encouraged them to share times they had friends coming through for them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A supportive young man has recently opened up about how he, together with his group of friends came to the rescue of their paddy who unfortunately lost his job.

In his Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @PopsChampagne recounted that after his friend lost his job, he and his other friends took the initiative to help get a new job for him.

Sad young man, man at interview Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Larry Williams & Associates/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They all arranged for interviews at their respective work places for him.

"My boy lost his job and immediately we all got him interviews at our jobs. I love things like that"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young man's post warmed the hearts of many on Twitter.

At the time of this publication, the tweet has gathered more than 280,000 likes, 2,814 quote tweets and close to 30,000 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 486 comments below;

@reeemblr commented:

my brother's friend lost his job so he started delivering for doordash and felt embarrassed to tell his friends about it but when my brother and his friends found out they did deliveries for him in their free time and gave him the money

@prettybaddie27 replied:

My homegirl lost her job and I immediately got her a job at my club. She got fired that same night because she danced terribly but I managed to convince them to rehire her after my other homegirls and I taught her how to dance appropriately and she became one of the highest paid

From @ajalyonsroars:

Men doing what men need to do instead of hating women.

@stillneguss shared:

How can you fail with friends like that

@rhiannonellen commented:

This is so lovely. I got my bestie a job at the coffee shop I was cheffing at and she couldn’t even make coffee at the start had to keep running from out the back to make the damn flat whites/cappuccinos for her lolol

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a frustrated Ghanaian took to social media to share a heartbreaking and disappointing situation he finds himself in.

Narrating his story via a page on Facebook called Mx24gh, he anonymously gave a vivid account of how his own former classmate, whom he helped get a job at the company he was working with, ended up backstabbing him and getting him fired.

Recounting his experience, the man shared that, 10 years after completing school, he managed to land a Finance Manager role in a reputable company.

Source: YEN.com.gh