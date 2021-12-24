2021 has been a hectic year for the Nigerian movie industry as quite a number of movie stars have tragically passed away

The sudden death of Sam Obiago has shocked many and even though his colleagues announced the sad news, fans have refused to believe

Details of Daddy Sam's death has not been reported yet, but his other colleagues and movie lovers have found the news hard to digest

Just when celebrities and fans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and enter the new year in style, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning yet again.

Popular actor Sam Obiago, popularly known as Daddy Sam has tragically passed away to the shock of fans and colleagues.

Actor Daddy Sam is dead Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial/@emekarollas

Source: Instagram

Actress Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page with a sad post as she announced and lamented the death of her colleague.

"Nooooooooooo daddy Sam."

Actor Emeka Rollas mourns

Another actor, Emeka Rollas, who is the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, also took to his page with a photo of his late colleague to confirm the tragic incident.

"Another Sad Day RIP Daddy Sam."

Reactions to Daddy Sam's death

calistaokoronkwo:

"Omgggg!!!"

the.segunarinze:

"What happened? Why Sam why?"

mcoded_:

"This joke is too expensive."

sly_wears2:

"JesusssssNo Noo."

nellyfavor:

"Nollywood what's happening because I don't understand anymore."

bankz_kapito:

"My favorite actor is gone Jesus this is not true."

onyinye6223:

"Jesus what happened to him so sad."

officialnestajd

"Just like that, what is killing our celebrities especially the nollywood actors? It is time we take our health very serious ooo most of them don't even rest and some of them are not being paid well to care for their health."

daraokpe:

"Wait, he's dead??? Are you sure it's not nollyhoods stress taking these people so quick?"

Veteran Ghanaian actor dies

The Ghanaian movie industry was hit with sad news as one of its profound actors, Kohwe, known in real life as Kofi Liang, passed on into eternal glory.

According to news items from many websites and blogs including United Television's Instagram page, the 75-year-old actor died in the late hours of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

It is reported that the daughter of the legendary actor, Comfort Liang, confirmed the news of her dad's passing to the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh