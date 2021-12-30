Vanessa Lynch had secretly arranged to surprise her groom and stepson with vows for the young one during her wedding ceremony

The nurse read out a few promises to Henry, her stepson, after finishing her vows to hubby Craig, promising to always be there for the little one

The 30-year-old moved the crowd to tears as she read the vows and later watched the clip with her beloved stepson

A bride showed how much she loves her stepson during an emotional wedding to his father.

Craig and son Henry in tears as Vanessa reads her vows. Photo: Vanessa Lynch/ Daily Mail/SWNS.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the bride, Vanessa Lynch, could be seen reading part of her vows that were meant for Henry, her stepson.

After saying her vows to groom, Craig Lynch, Vanessa said a few words to Henry as she promised to be the best stepmom she could be.

Vanessa could be seen telling Henry that she was not there when he came to the world and for his first steps or words, but promised to be there for the rest of his 'firsts'.

With tears in her eyes, she promised to love Henry as if he was her own and the best wife to his dad.

Immediately she finished, Henry ran out to her, and they emotionally hugged with tears in their eyes and returned to hug his dad.

Move made the two closer

According to Daily Mail, Vanessa, a nurse, noted she wanted Henry to know she would not only be the woman married to her dad.

She said she was nervous because she did not know how Henry, who has a shy personality, would react - but it felt right.

After finishing Craig's vows, she moved on to Henry, and her tears started flowing the moment they looked at each other.

The 30-year-old was happy that she was able to tell Henry how she felt, and the little man revealed that he felt closer to his stepmom than before.

Vanessa and Craig got married in Cambridge, Minnesota, on December 11, after getting engaged in August 2019 before the pandemic blew up.

The couple met during their second year in college, and Vanessa was dating Craig's roommate at the time.

Well kept secret

Only the bridesmaids and her husband's mum knew about her surprise vows to Henry and even helped her practice them.

Vanessa said she did not see the guests reactions until after watching the video as she was focused on delivering her message to her stepson.

She said they watched the video together with Henry and started tearing up, which she thought was adorable.

Stepson organises adaptation ceremony

In other news, a stepson moved his stepdad to tears after organising an adaptation ceremony.

The 18-year-old boy identified as Gavin surprised his stepdad, Chris, with an unofficial adoption ceremony that he would have never expected.

In a video shared on Instagram by @nowthisnews, the adoptive father could be seen getting emotional as the officiant read out Gavin's mum's statement.

Gavin's mum, Lyndsey, noted that her son could not have asked for a better father, adding that Chris has been the one in his life since he was four.

According to Lyndsey, Chris taught her son how to lay the bed, and both have gone to concerts together and enjoyed family holidays.

Source: YEN.com.gh