Comic actor Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has announced that she is no more a single woman

In her latest video on social media, Vanessa disclosed that she recently got married to another man in a traditional marriage ceremony

The mother of four made the revelations in a response to a social media troll who said she was desperate for a husband

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's twins and other daughter, has made a shocking revelation about her marital status.

In a new video that has been sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Vanessa disclosed that she has got married.

According to the actress, she recently got married to a man who had helped her to set up a food business.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa says she is married to another man

Source: Instagram

Vanessa shared the details about her marriage while responding to a social media troll's post that she was desperately searching for a husband.

Vanessa explains her marriage

Sitting in the midst of a group of men who were enjoying yam chips and meat from her joint, Vanessa revealed that one person had tried to troll her but she was above that.

"I made a post and somebody told me I was desperately looking for a husband. I'm telling that person that I already have a husband. I have a husband, I'm not desperate and I'm not in need of a husband," she said.

When probed by the men she was sitting with on why she was not wearing a ring, Vanessa responded that she had removed the ring because of her current work which entails cooking and being by the fire often.

She further clarified that she did not have a white wedding but a traditional marriage ceremony which is popularly referred to as 'engagement' in the local parlance.

Speaking further, Vanessa admonished women to find something to do and stop putting their financial needs on men.

"In this manner, no man can boast or brag of being your sole bread winner," she said.

Vanessa caught with love charms

Meanwhile, Vanessa Nicole recently caused a stir after being spotted with bottles of love charms.

In a video, Vanessa was heard in a video recommending the charm to other ladies for purchase.

The video has set tongues wagging with many people wondering if she used it on Funny.

Source: YEN.com.gh