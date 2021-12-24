While 2021 is not over yet, a lot has happened this year. Among the many things was the way people showed care to their loved ones.

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at four different people whose gifts to their partners and parents seized media attention for days.

What seems peculiar about some of their stories was how they never forgot those who had sacrificed so much for them.

1. Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee

A real estate billionaire, Masoud Shojaee, got the attention of many days ago after his wife, Stephanie shared a video of how he surprised her with a private jet Christmas gift.

The woman revealed that despite the fact that they have been married for 11 years, the man still found a way to touch her heart.

2. Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro

A son, Ogbonnaya, remembered the promise he made years ago when he was just a fresh graduate and wind blew off the roof of their house.

The man fulfilled the promise he made to his mother many years ago.

Years after making that promise, the young man built his mum a four-bedroom house and painted it beautifully.

3. Gospel Agochukwu

A Nigerian pastor demonstrated how love should be celebrated. On his wife's birthday, he bought her a car and sprayed her dollars.

Gospel was once bitten by love as the woman he wanted to marry years ago jilted him a few days to their wedding when all plans had been made.

4. Son got his mother emotional with a car gift

A young man went to his mother's house with instrumentalists. After they had performed for his mother, he took her outside.

When the woman saw the gift, she could not close her mouth. She was really surprised at the vehicle gift that was already decorated for her.

Stranger surprised a man who walked to work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table.

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

