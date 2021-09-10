A teenager identified as Gavin got his stepdad emotional after he and his mum organized an unofficial adoption ceremony

The young boy is already 18 and could no longer be legally adopted under Scottish law, so he and his mum thought out of the box

In a video that has warmed people's hearts on social media, the duo could be seen exchanging vows as they were joined together as father and son

An 18-year-old boy identified as Gavin has surprised his stepdad, Chris, with an unofficial adoption ceremony.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @nowthisnews, the adoptive father could be seen getting emotional as the person officiating the adoption ceremony readout Gavin's mum's statement.

Gavin and Chris exchanged vows as they were joined together as father and son. Photo credit: @nowthisnews

Source: UGC

Gavin's mum, Lyndsey, noted that her son couldn't have asked for a better father, adding that Chris has been the one in his life since he was four.

The statement read in part:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"They say that love is thicker than water. But I know that isn't true. Because my son couldn't ask for a better dad."

According to Lyndsey, Chris taught her son how to lay the bed and both have gone to concerts together and enjoyed family holidays.

Lyndsey said Chris, who recently turned 43 took her son to his primary and secondary schools.

Scottish law couldn't stop them

Since Gavin could no longer be legally adopted under Scottish law because he is already an adult, the teenager and his mum planned the unofficial adoption on Chris' 43rd birthday.

Both Gavin and Chris exchanged vows as they were joined together as father and son. They could be seen in the adorable video hugging each other tightly.

Social media reacts

An Instagram user with the handle @elodiedeemusic said:

"So I’m just wondering… my eyes are swimming for some reason…"

@maddybow commented:

"This is just beautiful."

@kayelynn_renea wrote:

"Anyone else in tears."

@ayisha_chique commented:

"Best Story of the day, I love stories like this. Beautiful."

@c_i_tohjah wrote:

"Note to self: do not watch these videos while waiting for your lunch at your job’s cafeteria."

Girl gets emotional as family adopts her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a 13-year-old girl, Miracle, got many emotional on Twitter. The girl was all teary when she got her adoption news after spending six years in a foster home.

In the video, the girl sat in a hammock as she rocked herself back and forth while reading a letter that was sent by her prospective adopting family.

The letter, written by a member of the family, expressed how thankful they were in hope that she would move in with them.

Source: Yen News