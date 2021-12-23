A man identified as Mohammed is set to become the latest husband in town with his marriage to two lookalike ladies

An Emerging photo of their wedding IV showed it is a 5-day event that will be wrapped up with Islamic teaching on the Rights of Husband on his Wives and Vice Versa

The remarkable striking resemblance between the two brides-to-be has generated reactions on social media

A man is set to walk down the aisle with two beautiful ladies in what is a polygamous union.

The trio's wedding ceremony which will be done in a 5-day event started on Wednesday, December 22 with a ladies luncheon and is scheduled to end with Islamic teaching on Sunday, December 26.

The wedding occasion is a 5-day event Photo Credit: Hussaina Sufyan Ahmed

A lady, Hussaina Sufyan Ahmed shared on Facebook a photo of the couple along with their wedding invitation card with the caption:

"CAPACITY."

Social media users noted some striking coincidence between the beautiful brides-to-be. Apart from the fact that they appeared to have the same surname, the ladies also looked identical.

YEN.com.gh couldn't confirm if the ladies are siblings as of the time of making this report.

Internet users express surprise at the intended union

Hamza Abdullahi Galadima Fuka said:

"I pray is not for show up..if it is really the capacity...Allah ya sanyaa albarka..."

Mansur Adeola stated:

"They're twins, is it right for a man to marry two sisters?"

Musa Bin Ibrahim Newland wrote:

"What ummu Ahmad always tells me to do; marrying two wives at a time.

"Sannu OGA."

Usumanu Kakanda opined:

"We dey pray for one ☝️ this guy they take two at a time."

Man who married two ladies at once says it guides against cheating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Nigerian man who wedded two ladies at once had stated that marriage to one woman alone is not ideal.

Speaking at the close of his traditional wedding to the ladies, Erere told BBC News Pidgin that he is the happiest man in the world.

In his words, people who marry only one wife are not married yet.

Painting a scenario to drive home the importance of polygamy, the traditional doctor said in a situation whereby one is married to one wife and happen to have kinsmen visit at a time his woman is away, it will pose a problem for such a person.

Making a case for himself in that scenario, Erere said he personally cannot cook for his kinsmen in the absence of his wife (if he married only one woman) given that he is a traditional man.

Source: YEN.com.gh