A pastor has warmed the hearts of many after building a beautiful house for a 72-year-old woman who was abandoned by her son

The widow was full of joy during the housewarming and appreciated the pastor for putting a smile on her face

Pastor Olele extended the kind gesture through her Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation and many have commended her for this

A pastor identified as Juliet Olele has put a smile on a 72-year-old widow's face as she built her a house after she was abandoned by her son.

The pastor who extended the kind gesture through Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation she founded had earlier visited the woman at her dilapidated wooden home.

Pastor Juliet Olele has built a new house for a widow through her foundation. Photo credit: Juliet Olele, MC see gobe

How it all started

In the video shared on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as , the pastor assured the septuagenarian that she would pull down the dilapidated house and build a better one for her.

The elderly woman couldn't hide her joy upon hearing the promise and she kept thanking the Christian cleric. She also prayed for her.

Before leaving, Pastor Olele gave the woman a white envelope stuffed with cash, saying it was a gift from one of the foundation's partners.

She fulfills her promise

The pastor fulfilled the promise she made to the widow as a beautiful house was built for the latter.

People danced and rejoiced during the housewarming.

Pastor Olele said God gave her the mandate to put smiles on the faces of widows and the less privileged.

In her words:

"I believe God gave me this mandate to put smile on the face of widows, the less privileged and to those who do not have a roof over their head to be a mother to them, and by the grace of God, this vision has become a mission and we are good to go."

Many react to the kind gesture

Shirely Maks said:

"May the Lord remember you in your own time of need in Jesus name amen."

Yo Mind commented:

"One of the reasons why I am childfree! Cuz instead of some children to alleviate ur pain, they make u cry in old age! This is one example! Person wey no born and this mama who is better off? Food for thought!"

Bintu Lobba said:

"Thank you sister, may the oil of favour fall upon you and you will never ever run dry or lack anything in life in Jesus mighty name amen."

Vicky Pat Diamond commented:

"Daughter of Zion may God almighty protect and guide you amen, more blessings."

Brightgreat Alex said:

"God bless you lady with good heart."

