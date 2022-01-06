At 9, a young girl from Liberia by the name Thelma Teetee Ahamba fled to Ghana with her single mother & siblings

As refugees, they had little to live on but with the help of benevolent people, Thelma was enrolled in school

Fast forward to 20 years later, Thelma is now a successful graduate entrepreneur with international customers

Thelma Teetee Ahamba, a 29-year-old lady who came to Ghana together with her single mother as refugees when she was only nine years old, has now become a successful graduate entrepreneur.

In a narration by popular Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare, who was a churchmate to Thelma, she was enrolled in school by some benevolent people after which was able to complete high school at the age of 17.

By 24, she had completed Wisconsin University College with a degree in Marketing, which she was also able to do with scholarships and donations from kind people.

Thelma Teetee Ahamba, a former refugee who is now successful in Ghana Photo credit: Thelma Teetee Ahamba via LinkedIn

As a student, Thelma started making beautiful African attires for sale with a small business she called Ahamba Klothing and Colorful Lemonade Apparels.

Currently, the young lady has become a full-time Data and Device Specialist at Lonestar Cell MTN now and is also studying for a master's degree.

Her business has also grown into a significant franchise that serves customers in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and other countries.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some interesting thoughts shared by Ghanaians who read the rather inspiring story.

Boakye Bernard indicated:

Very very inspiring and heart-touching Edward Asare, well my very first time at the refugee camp was for some marketing runs, where I couldn’t stand some incidents I saw. God bless you for raising against all negativity.

Rya G. Kuewor mentioned:

Thelma Teetee Ahamba, I am so impressed with your story! I have been working with refugees in camps all over the world since 2013 and your kind of achievement is one of the things that keep me and my partners moving forward. We must get in touch; I believe there is much work we can do together in Liberia (and other countries).

